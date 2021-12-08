Why Fans Are Saying Faith Hill Looks Completely Unrecognizable With Her New Look

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are among the hottest couples in Hollywood, and people are enthralled with their every move, even Taylor Swift, who wrote a song about McGraw. The pair has enjoyed 25 years of marriage (a rarity in Hollywood), and they seem to be going stronger than ever. Both McGraw and Hill regularly gush over one another on social media, and in September 2020, McGraw made a swoon-worthy post about his wife that melted our hearts. "Happy birthday! The best person I've ever known. She lights up every room she walks in..... She's every rose I see..... The sun as it breaks the morning... And will be my sun as I break into the night.....," he wrote, adding a bunch of "I love you's" to the end of the caption.

The star also penned a sweet caption on their milestone anniversary. "25 years later and it's still the best day of my life. Thanks for going on this journey with me. Love you Faith," the country crooner wrote. Hill has also raved about their romance on several different occasions, and it's clear they still have that spark. "To my Valentine, A kiss is not just a kiss when you are kissing your true one and only......Valentine," she posted on Instagram to celebrate Valentine's day with her main man.

The couple has worked together on plenty of music, and now they're showing off their acting dynamic. So, why all the fuss about Hill's looks?