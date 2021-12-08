Why Fans Are Saying Faith Hill Looks Completely Unrecognizable With Her New Look
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are among the hottest couples in Hollywood, and people are enthralled with their every move, even Taylor Swift, who wrote a song about McGraw. The pair has enjoyed 25 years of marriage (a rarity in Hollywood), and they seem to be going stronger than ever. Both McGraw and Hill regularly gush over one another on social media, and in September 2020, McGraw made a swoon-worthy post about his wife that melted our hearts. "Happy birthday! The best person I've ever known. She lights up every room she walks in..... She's every rose I see..... The sun as it breaks the morning... And will be my sun as I break into the night.....," he wrote, adding a bunch of "I love you's" to the end of the caption.
The star also penned a sweet caption on their milestone anniversary. "25 years later and it's still the best day of my life. Thanks for going on this journey with me. Love you Faith," the country crooner wrote. Hill has also raved about their romance on several different occasions, and it's clear they still have that spark. "To my Valentine, A kiss is not just a kiss when you are kissing your true one and only......Valentine," she posted on Instagram to celebrate Valentine's day with her main man.
The couple has worked together on plenty of music, and now they're showing off their acting dynamic. So, why all the fuss about Hill's looks?
Fans think Faith Hill has gotten work done
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw graced the cover of People's December issue (above) to promote a new project that's generating a buzz for several reasons. The spread, which reads "Our Love Carried Us Through," highlights the couple's blockbuster romance and their "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883." In the cover shot, McGraw stands behind Hill, wrapping his arms around her midsection. Hill rocked tight ringlet curls and a red top while McGraw sported his signature cowboy hat. Many fans took to social media to comment on the spread to applaud the beautiful couple, while others were floored with Hill's unrecognizable looks.
"Faith Hill is really unrecognizable if she is the one in the hat and beard," one person tweeted. "Surgery no one can make your face as our Father in Heaven did. Not knocking it if I had the money I would get face lift yesterday," another person commented on the New York Post's tweet. "It looks like she had surgery and people did a wonder on photoshop," one more chimed in.
A few more people commented on Hill's looks with more positive accolades, stating that she looks fantastic. "This story is garbage. Faith Hill looks absolutely gorgeous," one person wrote. "Of course, this story focuses on the woman and doesn't even mention Tim McGraw. Tim McGraw looks totally different and that beard." Page Six reached out to Hill's reps for comments but as of this writing, her camp has yet to respond.