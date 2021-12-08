Adam Busby Shares New Update On Hazel's Vision

Fans of "OutDaughtered" have been following the Busby family since TLC debuted their family's reality television series in 2016, which follows Danielle and Adam Busby along with their eldest daughter, Blayke, and quintuplets. As TLC detailed, the five girls were born at 28 weeks in April 2015, and they are the only set of all-girl American quintuplets.

Since the beginning, quint Hazel stood out from her siblings. She was the smallest when the girls were born, weighing only 2 pounds, and she's the only one with red hair. She also has congenital nystagmus, an eye condition, which has required surgeries and regular checkups. As Adam explained early on in "OutDaughtered," Hazel's condition meant her eyes often fluttered involuntarily. Until she had her first surgery, she would "look off to the left, and force her eyes to the right corner, so she could focus," as he detailed. Danielle noted the flutter was reduced after the first surgery but shared Hazel would always have nystagmus. Later, it was determined her left eye had astigmatism, which can cause "blurred distance and near vision," Mayo Clinic.

Hazel continues to wear glasses and has continued with her doctor visits, even having one over Zoom during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Hazel's doctor said a potential second surgery might be required, but she's in the clear for now. Of course, Hazel has come a long way since that first surgery, and now her dad's new Instagram update proves she's doing better than ever.