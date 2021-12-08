Kenan Thompson Has Something To Say About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is a hot item, even more so now that she's going through a divorce. Kanye West has admitted that he wants her back, despite admitting he had "publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband," according to Elle. Ye made the comment in November while attending a charity also mused, "[W]hen God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation."

Although there are no signs of Kim and Kanye getting back any time soon, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star still acknowledges the rapper as part of her life. Kim accepted the Fashion Icon award at the People's Choice Awards and credited the Yeezy designer "for really introducing" her "to the fashion world." Kim also mentioned that designers Zac Posen and "so many amazing designers like Riccardo [Tisci] and Olivier [Rousteing] that really believed" in her, joking they got "talked into it by getting a call from Kanye."

Kim may be lauding her ex on stage, but she's been spending some quality time with her new beau, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, per the Daily Mail. And it was only a matter of time before one of Davidson's fellow "SNL" comedians weighed in on the budding romance, with Kenan Thompson being the latest.