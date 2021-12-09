Halsey Addresses Motherhood And Fame In Candid Twitter Spree

New mother Halsey has made some major revelations about her career since she became a parent. The "I am not a woman, I'm a god" singer, who uses she/they pronouns, welcomed son Ender Ridley with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July. Halsey described Ender's arrival as "powered by love" in an Instagram announcement shortly after his birth. The pop star recently told Billboard something "really amazing happened" when they became a mother: "The absolute, glorious eradication and death of my ego," she said. "Nothing matters when I go home to him," Halsey said of their new priorities. "He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything."

The "Without Me" singer spoke out about becoming a parent in her unique position on "The Zane Lowe Show" on Apple Music 1. "I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times, you know what I mean?" Halsey said, via People. "Where people were like, 'Oh my God, you're so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you're not married and you're this.'" They added that the widespread criticism brought on "feelings of shame." As Halsey continues to become more successful, the new mom's opening up about their concerns about juggling fame and motherhood.