Tiger Wood's Off The Field Behavior Confirms What We Suspected All Along

Tiger Woods has been staying out of the spotlight as he recovers from a car accident that could have killed him. The professional golfer was hospitalized back on February 23 when he crashed his car in Los Angeles County, according to CNBC. Woods was driving his 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV at an accelerated speed — perhaps upwards of 85mph — and lost control of the vehicle. It flipped over several times, trapping Woods inside. "The first contact was with the center median, from there then crossed into the opposing lane of traffic, hit the curb, hit a tree, and there were several rollovers during that process," Los Angeles County sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference following the accident, according to Us Weekly. The jaws of life were needed to free Woods from the mangled vehicle.

Woods suffered a gnarly leg injury that could have ended his golf career. "I'm lucky to be alive and to still have the limb. I'm very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me ... [amputation] was on the table," he said during a press conference in November (via Twitter). Many wondered if Woods would ever be able to play golf again, but he quiety rehabbed his leg, and took things one day at a time. Now, he has some big news to share.