Tiger Woods Confirms What We All Suspected About His Future With Golf

As fans, we have been through it all with Tiger Woods. The pro golfer has made a name for himself in the industry as one of the best (if not the best) golfer ever to live. While some parts of his personal life have been messy and tough to watch play out (like his divorce from model Elin Nordegren), there have been other parts of his personal life that have been wonderful to watch. One example was Woods playing golf with his son, Charlie Woods, who looks to be a superstar in the making.

In February, Woods made headlines again following a horrible car crash in California. The crash took place in the early morning, and Woods suffered several injuries — with his legs taking the brunt of the impact. A post on Woods' Twitter account revealed that the golfer "suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity" that had to be treated through "emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists."

In May, Tiger opened up about the incident for the first time, revealing that it had been a long and painful recovery so far. "This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced," he told Golf Digest. Now, he's talking about the impact that the injury has had on his career.