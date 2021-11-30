Tiger Woods Confirms What We All Suspected About His Future With Golf
As fans, we have been through it all with Tiger Woods. The pro golfer has made a name for himself in the industry as one of the best (if not the best) golfer ever to live. While some parts of his personal life have been messy and tough to watch play out (like his divorce from model Elin Nordegren), there have been other parts of his personal life that have been wonderful to watch. One example was Woods playing golf with his son, Charlie Woods, who looks to be a superstar in the making.
In February, Woods made headlines again following a horrible car crash in California. The crash took place in the early morning, and Woods suffered several injuries — with his legs taking the brunt of the impact. A post on Woods' Twitter account revealed that the golfer "suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity" that had to be treated through "emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists."
In May, Tiger opened up about the incident for the first time, revealing that it had been a long and painful recovery so far. "This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced," he told Golf Digest. Now, he's talking about the impact that the injury has had on his career.
Tiger Woods will never play a full PGA schedule again
There's no doubt that Tiger Woods has faced adversity and obstacles throughout his entire career in the majors, but his most recent accident has done a number of the trajectory of his path. In a November 29 interview with Golf Digest, the champ spoke out about his post-accident career for the first time and he didn't hold much back. "I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there," Woods shared. "But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don't think that's a realistic expectation of me," he said of climbing Mount Everest again.
Unfortunately for Tiger fans, the golfer knows that his career will never be the same as it once was. "I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that," Woods said. He also shared that while it's an "unfortunate reality," he knows that it's his reality. "And I understand it, and I accept it."
Luckily, Woods seems to have a good mentality, and he's seemingly accepted this outcome, which is one of the hardest parts, we're sure.