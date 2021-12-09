Here's How Joel Osteen Rewarded The Plumber Who Found Stolen Money In His Church

Justin Cauley, the Houston plumber who found $600,000 within the bathroom walls of preacher Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church, was gifted $20,000 as a reward, according to the Daily Mail. This occurred after he spoke to Fox News and said he was "upset" Osteen did not reach out to him or even thank him. "I wanted to hear him say, 'You know, Justin, what you did was right. We understand what you did and what you could have done.' I feel like, at this point, I should have heard something," Cauley said, per Fox News.

However, Crime Stoppers of Houston heeded his call and reached out to offer Cauley a $20,000 reward, according to Click2Houston. They've been investigating the disappearance of the Lakewood Church funds since 2014, and offered a $5,000 reward for information on it. Later on, Lakewood Church donated $20,000 to Crime Stoppers to help with the investigation, but there were never any answers about what happened to the missing money. "In 2016, Lakewood Church made a $20,000 charitable donation to Crime Stoppers of Houston to help solve this case and support them for all they do for the community," the church said on December 8, per Click2Houston. "We are appreciative of the plumber, and we hope he pays the gift forward."

"My heart stopped, needless to say. I had no clue that that call would come about," Cauley said. "Bills are stacking up, work is starting to get slow ... This money is gonna help tremendously. It's a bit of a blessing."