Dorit Kemsley Speaks Out After Husband PK's Arrest

Dorit Kemsley is standing by her husband. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star broke her silence on her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley's arrest.

On November 23, PK was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence when his Bentley was "wavering" on the roads, per ET. PK was reportedly driving after having dinner and wine when he was pulled over off of Laurel Canyon, per the Daily Mail. After being pulled over, the reality star blew a .081 during the breathalyzer test, before being arrested and taken into custody. In California, the legal limit is .08.

Once at the police department, PK was breathalyzed again and blew a .073. After being held for an hour, PK was released and driven home. Following the arrest, PK's attorney, Alan Jackson, spoke out, saying per Page Six, "Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit. He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening." And now, Dorit is not only speaking out as well, and sticking up for her husband.