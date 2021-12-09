Dorit Kemsley Speaks Out After Husband PK's Arrest
Dorit Kemsley is standing by her husband. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star broke her silence on her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley's arrest.
On November 23, PK was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence when his Bentley was "wavering" on the roads, per ET. PK was reportedly driving after having dinner and wine when he was pulled over off of Laurel Canyon, per the Daily Mail. After being pulled over, the reality star blew a .081 during the breathalyzer test, before being arrested and taken into custody. In California, the legal limit is .08.
Once at the police department, PK was breathalyzed again and blew a .073. After being held for an hour, PK was released and driven home. Following the arrest, PK's attorney, Alan Jackson, spoke out, saying per Page Six, "Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit. He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening." And now, Dorit is not only speaking out as well, and sticking up for her husband.
Dorit says PK promised this wouldn't happen again
While leaving the People's Choice Awards on December 7, Dorit Kemsley spoke about Paul "PK" Kemsley's recent arrest. "He's very regretful. He fully understands the nature and the danger of drinking and driving," the reality star said to photographers while exiting the show with co-star Kyle Richards, per Page Six. She continued saying that PK was barely over the limit, but he "fully understands and reassures me that it will never happen again."
Dorit didn't just attract attention for sticking up for her husband — she also caused a stir with the dress she wore at the People's Choice Awards. The star was wearing a revealing black dress with cutouts in the mid-section, strappy back detailing, and a plunging neckline. The Agent Provocateur dress she wore is reportedly the same one Christina Aguilera wore 11 years ago, per Page Six. It seems Dorit knew she would be asked about PK's recent arrest and, with this dress, she decided to do it all in style!