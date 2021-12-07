The Real Reason Dorit Kemsley's Husband PK Was Arrested

Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, are having their fair share of brushes with the law right now. In late October, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars were robbed of around $1 million worth of items after thieves broke into their home, according to NBC News.

Dorit claimed that the multiple men who robbed her got her out of bed and forced her to show them to her expensive jewelry and her other valuables. It was also claimed that at least one of the men, who it's thought was armed, "threatened to kill her." The home invasion is thought to have lasted for around 20 minutes, according to Daily Mail, which also reported the reality star was held at gunpoint.

Dorit opened up about the horrific ordeal while speaking to Extra in November, admitting that one of the robbers urged another to "just kill her." She heartbreakingly recalled, "I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life."

The couple's two children were home at the time of the invasion, though PK was on a trip to his home country of England. Now though, he's finding himself having to speak to law enforcement for a whole different reason.