Trevor Donovan Dishes On Jingle Bell Princess And Nantucket Noel - Exclusive

Trevor Donovan is no stranger to our screens, having appeared in "90210," "Texas Rising," and "Melissa & Joey." Now, the actor is back with two new holiday movies: Hallmark's "Nantucket Noel" and GAC's "Jingle Bell Princess." Plus, he's also set to appear at the convention RomaDrama Live! which is aimed at fans of seasonal movies and romantic dramas. The convention allows fans to meet their favorite stars in person, and it's next set to take place in Palm Beach, Florida from January 7 to January 9, 2022.

In GAC Family's "Jingle Bell Princess," Donovan plays a single dad who has to adjust to having a new houseguest over the holiday season. What he doesn't realize is that said houseguest is, in fact, a princess, played by Merritt Patterson. Meanwhile, in Hallmark's "Nantucket Noel," Donovan plays Andy who crosses paths with local toy store owner Christina. While sparks fly between Christina and Andy, Andy's father, a developer, attempts to tear down the town's wharf, much to the dismay of its residents.

Nicki Swift sat down with Trevor Donovan to find out all about his latest holiday offerings, "Jingle Bell Princess" and "Nantucket Noel."