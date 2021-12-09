Alicia Dea Josipovic Reveals What Makes Her New Holiday Movie Secretly Santa Stand Out - Exclusive

With the holiday season upon us, there are so many Christmas movies to choose from. But Alicia Dea Josipovic hopes that Lifetime's "Secretly Santa" stands out from the crowd in 2021. "I think it's a little bit different too, right? Because there's an LGBTQ storyline that happens, and this is kind of the first that we're seeing in these Lifetime and Hallmark films," the actor told Nicki Swift. "There's a lot of diversity too. So yeah, this one's definitely going to stand out more than some of the other films."

Explaining why she was drawn to the festive rom-com, Josipovic revealed, "I've been wanting to do a Christmas movie for at least the last couple years, and when I got handed the script and when I got the offer, I just was drawn to Miranda because she's just such a hustler." She continued, "She's an everyday girl, but she's also a hustler, and she's got a lot of heart. And she's this strong, independent woman who stands up for what she believes in. So I was like, 'I really like this character.' I just really like the storyline and it was really about doing a feel-good Christmas movie. So I was really excited to do my first Christmas film."

"Secretly Santa" is available to watch exclusively on Lifetime.