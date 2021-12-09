Alicia Dea Josipovic Reveals What Makes Her New Holiday Movie Secretly Santa Stand Out - Exclusive
Fans of "Degrassi: The Next Generation" have likely been following Alicia Dea Josipovic's career since the series wrapped in 2013. As well as beginning to record her first album, Josipovic has taken on a plethora of TV and movie roles, and her latest sees her starring in Lifetime's adorable holiday film, "Secretly Santa."
Revealing why she decided to star in the cute romantic comedy, Josipovic told Nicki Swift, "I've always wanted to do a Christmas film. So this is my Christmas debut film, and it's been a long time coming." In "Secretly Santa," Josipovic plays Miranda, who attends a Christmas party in costume where she meets a rather mysterious man dressed as Santa. What Miranda doesn't realize is that her secret Santa, with whom she continues an online romance, is in fact her business rival Paul. As sparks fly between the movie's leads, it becomes clear that "Secretly Santa" is a must-watch this holiday season.
Nicki Swift spoke to Alicia Dea Josipovic to find out why Lifetime's "Secretly Santa" stands out this holiday season.
Why you should put Secretly Santa on your list
With the holiday season upon us, there are so many Christmas movies to choose from. But Alicia Dea Josipovic hopes that Lifetime's "Secretly Santa" stands out from the crowd in 2021. "I think it's a little bit different too, right? Because there's an LGBTQ storyline that happens, and this is kind of the first that we're seeing in these Lifetime and Hallmark films," the actor told Nicki Swift. "There's a lot of diversity too. So yeah, this one's definitely going to stand out more than some of the other films."
Explaining why she was drawn to the festive rom-com, Josipovic revealed, "I've been wanting to do a Christmas movie for at least the last couple years, and when I got handed the script and when I got the offer, I just was drawn to Miranda because she's just such a hustler." She continued, "She's an everyday girl, but she's also a hustler, and she's got a lot of heart. And she's this strong, independent woman who stands up for what she believes in. So I was like, 'I really like this character.' I just really like the storyline and it was really about doing a feel-good Christmas movie. So I was really excited to do my first Christmas film."
