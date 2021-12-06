Alicia Dea Josipovic Dishes On Her Holiday Movie Secretly Santa, Musical Aspirations, And Fashion Inspiration - Exclusive Interview

You're also a singer and released your single, "Never Say Goodbye," earlier this year. Do you have more music in the works, and is there an album coming?

I do. Yeah. So right now I'm working on my album. The song that I released, this was kind of a one-off. This was a song that I worked on years ago and it just got brought to life now, but it was a song that I wrote for my father, who had passed. And I did an episode of the show "Nurses" in Canada. And my character was a singer, and so it worked out that they wanted me to sing on the show. One of the producers was like, "Do you have any music that you've done?" I was like, "Oh yeah, I've actually written and recorded a bunch of stuff." So I had sent them, "Never Say Goodbye," the song that I had released, and Jody Colero, who's the music producer of the show, he was like, "Oh my God, we love it. Can we place it on the show? Who owns it?" And I'm like, "Well, I own it. Let's place it on the show."

So it kind of just worked out, and it got me right back into this passion that I have so much love for. So now I'm right back in the music. This is the push that I needed because I was just solely focused on acting for quite a bit of time. And I really missed writing and music, and this song needed to be released. So that's what happened with "Never Say Goodbye," and now I'm working on my album. It's a little bit different though. It's like a pop, dark dance kind of style ... It's really, really cool. It's really different, but super, super cool and fun. So, that'll be coming out in the new year.