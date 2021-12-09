An Unseen Photo Was Spotted In Queen Elizabeth's Office By Royal Fans

It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth is family-oriented and loves her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The British monarch has 12 great-grandchildren, consisting of seven royals and five commoners, according to Insider. Of her great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are the most well-known and famous. They are the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton and are respectively third, fourth, and fifth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Elizabeth is reportedly extremely close to her great-grandchildren and does not hold them to the same standard as other royals. Kate revealed to Hello! in 2016 that George didn't call the queen by her royal title, but instead gave her a nickname of "Gan-Gan" while he was growing up because that was all he could manage to say. The Sun also notes that Elizabeth has a very close relationship with George because of their similar personalities. The young prince frequently appears in framed photos in Elizabeth's office, but it seems like he has some competition as the favorite great-grandchild after a new family photo surfaced on her desk.