An Unseen Photo Was Spotted In Queen Elizabeth's Office By Royal Fans
It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth is family-oriented and loves her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The British monarch has 12 great-grandchildren, consisting of seven royals and five commoners, according to Insider. Of her great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are the most well-known and famous. They are the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton and are respectively third, fourth, and fifth in the line of succession to the British throne.
Elizabeth is reportedly extremely close to her great-grandchildren and does not hold them to the same standard as other royals. Kate revealed to Hello! in 2016 that George didn't call the queen by her royal title, but instead gave her a nickname of "Gan-Gan" while he was growing up because that was all he could manage to say. The Sun also notes that Elizabeth has a very close relationship with George because of their similar personalities. The young prince frequently appears in framed photos in Elizabeth's office, but it seems like he has some competition as the favorite great-grandchild after a new family photo surfaced on her desk.
Queen Elizabeth is all smiles in a new resurfaced photo
Queen Elizabeth loves having reminders of her big royal family as she conducts her work. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that she placed a new picture in her office of her holding Princess Charlotte in her lap, alongside several great-grandchildren and Prince Philip. The photo was spotted when she presented professional organist Thomas Trotter with The Queen's Medal for Music at Windsor Castle on December 8, according to People.
In the photo, which was taken at the end of 2016, Charlotte can be seen flashing a smile as she sat on Elizabeth's laugh. Joining them in the family photo are Charlotte's older brother, Prince George, and Peter Phillips' daughters, Isla and Savannah, and Zara Tindall's oldest daughter, Mia. Clearly, Elizabeth enjoys the time she spends with her great-grandchildren and wants to share her memories with guests who go to her office.
By displaying the photo, Elizabeth has also shown how much she values her relationship with Charlotte and the memories she had with Prince Philip, who died in April. We can't wait to see whose picture she features in her office next.