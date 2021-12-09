Was There A Hidden Message We All Missed During Harry And Meghan's Wedding?
Hidden messages — we all love to look for them, don't we? Whether it's in hit songs, such as Third Eye Blind's "Semi-Charmed Life" or popular television series like "Breaking Bad," we all love to do a little sleuthing from time to time. And actually, it was several Twitter users' detective work that recently uncovered a peculiar hidden message during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.
The historic wedding, which took place in May 2018, was truly a momentous occasion. In fact, the royal ceremony was watched by 29.2 million Americans alone and hit nearly 7 million social media interactions in its Saturday morning glory. By comparison, viewership for the Sussexes' wedding drew over 6 million more viewers than Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 ceremony, which was seen by 23 million people at the time.
And did you know, like the royal bad boy he is, Prince Harry broke tradition at the wedding, as well? The Duke of Sussex was seen not only rocking a wedding ring (unorthodox by royal standards), but his was also made of unconventional material. The royal family traditionally opts for a rare Welsh gold when constructing wedding rings — a standard since the Queen Mother's 1923 wedding — but this time around, Harry rocked a platinum ring. It's the little details that make such an event so fascinating, but now, a new detail (or hidden message, rather) has come to light, blowing our minds once again.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's license plate had a hidden message
Custom license plates always offer a nice change from the traditional mish-mash of letters and numbers we're so accustomed to seeing on the road. But this isn't just an American-exclusive thing, for those across the pond also partake in the glory of vanity plates — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle included. In fact, one eagle-eyed Twitter user actually spotted a unique license plate from their 2018 wedding, while another decoded its hidden message.
"Yoooo I am so embarrassed. I was watching the royal wedding for the 200th time and it's only now that I noticed the licence plate," one Twitter user noted, sharing a picture of the Sussexes' plate number, which read "E190518." When another user expressed confusion, a helping hand chimed in to clarify: "Its their wedding date... Established 19th of May 2018."
The royal family is known for their small details and interesting peculiarities, like not being able to sign autographs or the queen not requiring a driver's license (via Insider), so it's no surprise there was some hidden meaning embedded in the famed Sussex wedding from 2018. And who knows — maybe in the next three years, another Twitter user will uncover more hidden messages from Meghan and Harry's royal wedding!