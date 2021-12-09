The Real Reason Camilla Parker Bowles Gets Fed Up With Prince Charles

Remember the days before Netflix when shows would air episodes week after week? Remember the dread of seeing a cliffhanger and having to wait seven whole days to find out what happens next? Well, it turns out us regular folk aren't the only ones who fell victim to such, as the royal family also shares this exact struggle.

Camilla Parker Bowles, wife of Prince Charles, had long had an affinity for entertainment — a trait she shares with her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth. In fact, the queen has reportedly developed such a sweet tooth for TV that she was recently left "knackered" after her habits got the best of her, per the Daily Mail. In October, sources claimed the queen was left feeling such amidst her hectic schedule of touring and public engagements.

That, however, didn't stop her from relentless late-night viewings of British police procedural "Line of Duty" and watching tennis prodigy Emma Raducanu demolish the competition at the US Open. Our best guess, though? It's hard to yank any royal away from their chosen form of leisure, even the Duchess of Cornwall — just ask Prince Charles!