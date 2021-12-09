What Brad Pitt Hopes For His Relationship With Angelina Jolie

For Brad Pitt, the last several years has not been easy, largely because of his custody battle with Angelina Jolie over their six kids. Jolie pulled the plug on their marriage in 2016, but their courtroom case has been ongoing. After Pitt was given custody of his five children, who were all still minors, Jolie's team pointed out that the judge in their case, Judge John Ouderkirk, reportedly had a supposed business relationship with Pitt that was not disclosed during the time of the ruling, according to the AP.

While the Hollywood actor has refrained from making any personal comments himself, his lawyers have been doing most of the talking for him. However, his team hasn't always been successful. Back in October, his petition to review the ex-couple's custody case was denied, but that hasn't stopped the actor to keep trying and doing what he feels is best for his children. A rep told Page Six at the time, "We will continue to do everything that's legally necessary based on the detailed findings of the independent experts."

However, it seems like the "Fight Club" star really wants to put all of this behind him in the hopes that he and his ex-wife can come up with some sort of agreement that would benefit themselves and their children. In fact, Pitt is even willing to do this.