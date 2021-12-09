What Brad Pitt Hopes For His Relationship With Angelina Jolie
For Brad Pitt, the last several years has not been easy, largely because of his custody battle with Angelina Jolie over their six kids. Jolie pulled the plug on their marriage in 2016, but their courtroom case has been ongoing. After Pitt was given custody of his five children, who were all still minors, Jolie's team pointed out that the judge in their case, Judge John Ouderkirk, reportedly had a supposed business relationship with Pitt that was not disclosed during the time of the ruling, according to the AP.
While the Hollywood actor has refrained from making any personal comments himself, his lawyers have been doing most of the talking for him. However, his team hasn't always been successful. Back in October, his petition to review the ex-couple's custody case was denied, but that hasn't stopped the actor to keep trying and doing what he feels is best for his children. A rep told Page Six at the time, "We will continue to do everything that's legally necessary based on the detailed findings of the independent experts."
However, it seems like the "Fight Club" star really wants to put all of this behind him in the hopes that he and his ex-wife can come up with some sort of agreement that would benefit themselves and their children. In fact, Pitt is even willing to do this.
Brad Pitt is hoping Angelina Jolie will forgive and forget
According to Us Weekly, all Brad Pitt wants to do right now is move on. One source close to the situation says that despite everything that had happened in the past — including an alleged physical incident that happened on a flight from France to Los Angeles in which Pitt was reportedly inebriated — the actor is hoping he and Jolie can just forgive and forget. "Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina find a way to forgive each other and move forward, for the kids' sakes if nothing else," the source claimed. "He hates all the bad blood."
Fortunately, Pitt might be in luck because it seems as though Jolie might be on the same page with her ex's sentiments. She told The Guardian in October: "I want everyone to move forward — all of us, including their dad. I want us to heal and be peaceful. We'll always be a family." Hopefully, both Pitt and Jolie can get on the same page, or at least on the same phone call, and work things out to help benefit their family once and for all.