The 90 Day Fiance Tarik And Hazel Myers Drama Keeps Getting Messier And Messier

Ever since Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan originally met on Season 2 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," fans have watched with a morbid curiosity as the couple's tumultuous relationship unfolded. Tarik admitted in a confessional on an episode that aired December 2020 that during a break from Hazel he started chatting with a woman from Thailand. "After Hazel and I had broken up, I met Minty. She's really pretty," he said, per InTouch. Not only did Hazel take the news well, but she suggested they should both meet Minty. The "90 Day Fiancé" stars flew out to Thailand to potentially start a "throuple" with this other woman, but everything did not go according to plan. "Everything was beautiful for about two and a half days, but day three, Hazel just put an end to it," Tarik said on the show. "Hazel felt like Minty was more into me than she was into Hazel."

Over time, issues continued to mount for Tarik and Hazel's fraught relationship. In April, Hazel went on Instagram Live and worried fans as she silently walked along a highway. Apparently, this was to "blow off some stress," per Screen Rant. Then, on December 7, Tarik confirmed the couple was no longer together. "Hazel does not live with me anymore ... She is going back to the Philippines," he wrote on his Instagram Story, per Us Weekly. Shortly after, the couple engaged in some very public drama.