The 90 Day Fiance Tarik And Hazel Myers Drama Keeps Getting Messier And Messier
Ever since Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan originally met on Season 2 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," fans have watched with a morbid curiosity as the couple's tumultuous relationship unfolded. Tarik admitted in a confessional on an episode that aired December 2020 that during a break from Hazel he started chatting with a woman from Thailand. "After Hazel and I had broken up, I met Minty. She's really pretty," he said, per InTouch. Not only did Hazel take the news well, but she suggested they should both meet Minty. The "90 Day Fiancé" stars flew out to Thailand to potentially start a "throuple" with this other woman, but everything did not go according to plan. "Everything was beautiful for about two and a half days, but day three, Hazel just put an end to it," Tarik said on the show. "Hazel felt like Minty was more into me than she was into Hazel."
Over time, issues continued to mount for Tarik and Hazel's fraught relationship. In April, Hazel went on Instagram Live and worried fans as she silently walked along a highway. Apparently, this was to "blow off some stress," per Screen Rant. Then, on December 7, Tarik confirmed the couple was no longer together. "Hazel does not live with me anymore ... She is going back to the Philippines," he wrote on his Instagram Story, per Us Weekly. Shortly after, the couple engaged in some very public drama.
Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan spar on Instagram
After Tarik Myers confirmed that Hazel Cagalitan no longer lived with him, he took shots at her online. The "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" star posted a photo to Instagram that had "Trust No One" written in bold red text, and updated his Instagram bio to read "I can't believe you're a snake too," as covered by fan blog 90 Day the Melanated Way. In case those jabs were too subtle, Tarik also posted a video of him taking down a Philippine flag in his home, and unfollowed Hazel on Instagram so his account was following zero people.
Hazel, meanwhile, used her Instagram account to make strong accusations against Tarik. She temporarily updated her bio to: "A real man won't abuse his women mentally & emotionally. Real man won't run his mouth n social media. Thruth prevail 1 day. #facts." This did not go unnoticed by Tarik who posted a screenshot of Hazel's bio to his own page. "Lawyers told me that you would claim this," he wrote in the lengthy caption, via Starcasm. "They say it's the go to claim to try to stay in the U.S.," he added. The reality star also mentioned how hard he worked "to provide a wonderful life" for Hazel's son.
Later, Tarik opted for the high road. He kept the screenshot of Hazel's bio up in his post for a while but updated the caption to read: "Not true and you know it. I still will not bash you or air out our personal life."