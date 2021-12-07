What's Really Going On With 90 Day Fiance Couple Hazel And Tarik Myers?

In its nearly 10-year run, "90 Day Fiance" has had its fair share of both failed and successful relationships. The show, which follows couples who have applied for a K-1 Visa (also known as the fiancé visa), has birthed unions that occasionally stand the test of time and, more often than not, romances that run kaput once the cameras start rolling. In the case of Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan, it looks like the two are leaning more towards the latter.

If there's something to know about Tarik and Hazel's relationship, it's that it's been tumultuous from the get-go. When they met, Hazel revealed she is bisexual, leading to them finding a girlfriend for her, which seemed to turn problematic when Tarik started to fall for her, too. There was also a pregnancy scare that led to a brief breakup when Tarik thought that Hazel terminated her pregnancy without telling him. But they eventually got past these problems and tied the knot in June 2020.

"My wife. She is the strongest person I know. She is the most complex person I know," Tarik captioned a photo from their wedding. "She did what would terrify others. Backlash be damned. Criticism be damned. My loving, shy little braveheart. Tough as nails in light blue heels. I love her."

But now, Tarik shared a worrying update about their relationship status.