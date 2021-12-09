Brandi Glanville Speaks Out On The Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Drama

It seems like these days fans are not just keeping up with the Kardashians, but also keeping up with all the drama that Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have gone through. As many fans can recall, Thompson and Khloé began their relationship when his ex Jordyn Craig was still pregnant with the NBA star's first child. If that weren't enough, Thompson's alleged behavior at a party back in June certainly raised eyebrows, as it seemed like he was willing to spend time with anyone other than Khloé.

Yet, the reality star tried to keep things together, as one source told Hollywood Life that Khloe still wanted to spend Christmas with Tristan and their daughter True so they could be a family. Of course, those plans seem to have gone down the drain now that a personal trainer by the name of Maralee Nichols claims the son she gave birth to in December is Thompson's. Although some critics believe it's high time Khloé move on, as one insider told People, "She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people."

As expected, many have since weighed in on the controversy, and although "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville certainly has nothing to do with Khloé's scandal, she sure feels her pain.