Brandi Glanville Speaks Out On The Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Drama
It seems like these days fans are not just keeping up with the Kardashians, but also keeping up with all the drama that Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have gone through. As many fans can recall, Thompson and Khloé began their relationship when his ex Jordyn Craig was still pregnant with the NBA star's first child. If that weren't enough, Thompson's alleged behavior at a party back in June certainly raised eyebrows, as it seemed like he was willing to spend time with anyone other than Khloé.
Yet, the reality star tried to keep things together, as one source told Hollywood Life that Khloe still wanted to spend Christmas with Tristan and their daughter True so they could be a family. Of course, those plans seem to have gone down the drain now that a personal trainer by the name of Maralee Nichols claims the son she gave birth to in December is Thompson's. Although some critics believe it's high time Khloé move on, as one insider told People, "She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people."
As expected, many have since weighed in on the controversy, and although "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville certainly has nothing to do with Khloé's scandal, she sure feels her pain.
Brandi's got Khloe's back
If there's one person who knows just how painful it feels to get cheated on — and in public, no less — it's Brandi Glanville. As many fans can recall, she made many headlines over a decade ago when her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian began his relationship with LeAnn Rimes, despite still being married to Brandi. Thankfully, Brandi and LeAnn have moved past that, and they've come together for the teenage sons Brandi shares with Cibrian. But still, it wasn't easy, especially since Brandi claimed her ex was unfaithful way before Rimes entered the picture (he had supposedly hooked up with "Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay!)
So on December 8, Brandi composed a compassionate message on Twitter, writing, "Let's leave @khloekardashian alone for a hot second. Seriously I'm not joking." She added, "Outside of all of the riches she has weathered more storms than any of us together. Give this b***h a kind moment to breathe."
It isn't the first time Brandi has had something to say about Khloé. Back in April, she told ET Online, "I feel like Khloe Kardashian in a less famous way, because people for the past 10 years have been picking on everything about the way I look, everything. 'She's plastic. She's this, too much filler, too much Botox...'" She added, "It's been constant, constant." Seeing how they have so much in common, it's no wonder Brandi has Khloés back during this very difficult time in her life.