Piers Morgan Is Absolutely Fuming Over Joe Biden's Alleged Request
Piers Morgan is someone who has voiced his criticism for politicians on both sides of the aisle. (Morgan even slammed top infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci.) According to the Huffington Post, Morgan said that he regretted his support for former President Trump after the Capitol Riots — only for him to say a few months later, per the Irish Post, that he missed having Trump at the White House. Morgan's criticism of President Joe Biden seems to be far worse, though.
Back in August, soon after the disastrous withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan — which killed at least a dozen U.S. troops — Morgan tweeted, "Let's be clear: President Biden has committed an act of shocking moral cowardice in Afghanistan that shames America & should horrify anyone who has an ounce of humanity in their heart." The television host added, " ... He knows what he's done & he knows it will destroy his presidency." But that's far from everything Morgan has to say about Biden.
As for his prediction of Biden getting re-elected in 2024, Morgan didn't hold back in his op-ed for the Daily Mail. "President Biden's presidency is not yet a year old but is already in deep trouble," he wrote, "thanks to surging inflation, chaotic supply chains, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the ongoing COVID crisis, and an insanely woke agenda."
But it's what Morgan has to say about Biden's alleged attempt to silence the media that really has him worked up.
Piers Morgan goes off on Joe Biden for allegedly working behind-the-scenes with media to get positive press
According to CNN, via the New York Post, sources allege that the Biden administration is working with some media outlets to help garner more positive coverage for the president. Reportedly, meetings have occurred behind the scenes between certain media outlets and White House officials, in the hopes that their briefings would make Biden look better in the public's eyes. While some CNN anchors believe that this is fair and claim that Biden has been receiving more negative media coverage than Donald Trump, Biden's alleged tactic has certainly rubbed Piers Morgan the wrong way.
In his column for the Daily Mail, he wrote, "Journalists, including TV news anchors, reporters and producers, were apparently told that contrary to their recent negative coverage, America's in fantastic shape thanks to a booming economy." But Morgan believes the media coverage of Donald Trump's presidency was far worse. He claimed that "the truth is that the mainstream media has bent over backwards to help [Biden]," adding, "My only complaint about Biden's media coverage is that it hasn't been anywhere negative enough given the parlous state of the country right now and his shambolic leading role in it."
While there was a time that Morgan considered him to still be friends with Trump, per the Independent, it doesn't look like he'll ever go that far in his off-the-record relationship with Biden.