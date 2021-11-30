The Real Reason Piers Morgan Is So Angry About Dr. Fauci

It's no over exaggeration to say Piers Morgan isn't afraid to hide his true feelings, as the British host and journalist has pretty much made a career out of sharing his unfiltered opinions on various matters (whether we want to hear them or not). One of Morgan's most notable grievances is with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the former "America's Got Talent" and "Britain's Got Talent" just repeatedly taking aim at the famous couple in interviews, on social media, and in his Daily Mail blog.

In fact, Morgan's disapproval of the parents of two runs so deep that it caused the star to leave his position on the British morning show "Good Morning Britain" back in March in the wake of the twosome's now infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan clashed with his co-host, Susanna Reid, over the tell-all, and then fell out with "Good Morning Britain"'s weatherman, Alex Beresford, with the latter causing him to storm off the set.

Per BBC, British broadcast regulator Ofcom received more than 40,000 complaints about Morgan, while ITV, the network that airs "GMB," said in a statement, "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Morgan has now turned his attention more to his Daily Mail column, where he's now raising eyebrows for hitting out at someone who isn't Meghan Markle — for a change. Come on down, Dr. Anthony Fauci.