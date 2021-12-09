Star Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Jennifer Aniston's On-Set Behavior

While Nancy McKeon, who played Jo on the show, was not at filming, Lisa Whelchel was there to applaud Jennifer Aniston for her work. Speaking to Extra on December 8, Whelchel gushed, "Jen Aniston would not have had to say one word and I would have been honored that she played the part, but she just killed it — she was amazing." Whelchel added, "I showed up fangirling about everybody but I didn't expect that this was... this was the show they grew up with. It went both ways, and that was a nice surprise."

Of course, it's not too surprising Aniston is a gem to work with, as she has admonished bad behaved actors before. Speaking of a rude actor who guest-starred on "Friends," she recalled during a June appearance on The Howard Stern Show, "I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, 'Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny.'" She continued, "It was just like, 'What are you doing here?'" Although the star later apologized to Aniston, saying they were "nervous," she's still shocked by it. "This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you're coming into our home and just s**t on it," she said.

Fortunately for Aniston and Whelchel, it sounds like the "The Facts of Life" live TV event set was good vibes only.