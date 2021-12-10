Inside Jussie Smollett's Guilty Verdict

We finally have a verdict in the controversial case surrounding former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who was charged in 2019 for allegedly staging a hate crime attack on himself and lying to police about it. On Thursday, December 9, a jury of six men and six women found Smollett guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct.

Smollett had claimed that he was attacked near his Chicago home, according to CNN, by two men who called him homophobic and racial slurs, poured bleach on him, and put a noose around his neck. This happened in the early hours, around 2 a.m., on January 29, 2019, per The Week. Later, the two men, brothers Abimbola "Bola" and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo, claimed Smollett had paid them $3,500 to stage the attack, being sure to capture it on surveillance video so it could go viral on social media. Smollett wanted to fake the attack, reports The New York Times, because he felt the execs at "Empire" hadn't taken a "MAGA" inscribed death threat he received seriously enough.

Smollett had been charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct, according to The Hollywood Reporter, one for each time he lied to Chicago police about the incident. One of the six counts, based on a mid-February lie to a detective some weeks after the alleged attack, resulted in an acquittal, but he was found guilty of the other five — even despite his claim that he is innocent.