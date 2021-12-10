Padma Lakshmi Gets Honest About Speculation Surrounding Her Baby's Father

Padma Lakshmi wanted to be a mother for as long as she can remember. However, like many working women, the "Top Chef" host prioritized her career in her 20s and didn't think about having a family until she was in her mid-30s, as she said on People's "Me Becoming Mom" podcast. But when she was 36, Lakshmi learned she suffered from stage 4, or severe, endometriosis, a disorder that affects the uterus and can interfere with pregnancy, she revealed for Redbook Magazine in 2011. Lakshmi underwent a series of surgeries and was informed she was unlikely to be able to conceive naturally. "You can imagine how it would have felt at that moment, in my late 30s," she said. The diagnosis also elicited anger that it had come so late, considering she had been experiencing symptoms for many years. "I could have prevented at least a decade of suffering," Lakshmi said.

As a precaution, the "Tangy, Tart, Hot & Sweet" author opted to freeze her eggs. She ended up not needing them after all; in 2009, Lakshmi discovered she was pregnant, Us Weekly reported that October. "As a result of her condition, this pregnancy has been referred to by her physician as nothing short of a medical miracle," her rep told the magazine at the time. While the news was nothing short of bliss for Lakshmi, she was also overwhelmed by speculation surrounding the identity of the father, which she hadn't made public. Now, Lakshmi is opening up about the experience.