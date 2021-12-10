Prince Charles Just Got Some Great News Regarding His Kingship

The tides are turning for Prince Charles. The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, the Prince of Wales is the heir apparent to the British throne and has held that rank since 1952, following the death of grandfather King George VI and his mother's accession. Interestingly enough, Prince Charles officially became the longest-reigning heir apparent in royal history in 2011, having held the position for more than 59 years — a title previously held by great-great-grandfather King Edward VII.

As Elizabeth approaches her 70th year on the throne, the future of the monarchy has been subject to great debate. With several health scares in tow — including the queen using a walking cane and having to spend the night in the hospital for "preliminary investigations," per the Daily Mail — eyes are on Charles now more than ever. As the inevitable successor to the throne, the future king is reportedly set to restructure the royal family. "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer," royal author Angela Levin told talkRADIO, per Mirror. Levin further noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be "ditched from being members of the Royal family" as well.

As "None of us can slow the passage of time" — as Queen Elizabeth eloquently put it, The Royal Observer — Prince Charles is now receiving some good news regarding his future atop the British monarchy.