What Scott Disick Is Now Doing For Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have certainly seen their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship, but things seemed to get a bit personal when Scott couldn't help but get jealous over her new romance with Travis Barker. Back in August, Scott supposedly reached out to Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima and apparently shamed Kourtney after seeing photos of her getting up close and personal on a boat in Italy with Travis. Scott reportedly sent Younes a DM that said, "You is this chick ok!????" along with, "Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy." Younes made the DMs public, reminded Scott that he's not his "bro" and told him to stay out of Kourtney's business, seeing how she's living her best life with Travis now. Younes told Scott, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy."

Well, it looks like Scott might have gotten the message, as he's now keeping his private thoughts private, according to a new report. And this has supposedly made life a little bit easier for his ex-Kourtney and her new fiance, Travis. Many fans and critics out there are saying it's about time, too.