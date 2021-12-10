What Scott Disick Is Now Doing For Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have certainly seen their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship, but things seemed to get a bit personal when Scott couldn't help but get jealous over her new romance with Travis Barker. Back in August, Scott supposedly reached out to Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima and apparently shamed Kourtney after seeing photos of her getting up close and personal on a boat in Italy with Travis. Scott reportedly sent Younes a DM that said, "You is this chick ok!????" along with, "Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy." Younes made the DMs public, reminded Scott that he's not his "bro" and told him to stay out of Kourtney's business, seeing how she's living her best life with Travis now. Younes told Scott, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy."
Well, it looks like Scott might have gotten the message, as he's now keeping his private thoughts private, according to a new report. And this has supposedly made life a little bit easier for his ex-Kourtney and her new fiance, Travis. Many fans and critics out there are saying it's about time, too.
Scott Disick is over the drama with his baby mama
Scott Disick wants to put the past — along with any hostility — behind him, according to Us Weekly. Instead of sending questionable DMs to Kourtney Kardashian's exes, he's reportedly focusing more on being a good father and role model for the three children he shares with the reality television star: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. One source close to the situation put it this way, "All Scott talks about is his kids. ... He's always bringing them up in conversation when he's not physically with them." They added, "He's definitely a very good father and cares and loves them so much. ... He wants to be a good role model to them."
However, the insider also added that Scott still feels jealous over Travis and Kourtney's engagement, but at this point, knows that it's best to move on. Now, as far as Kourtney is concerned, she has not said a word about any of the criticism she's gotten or her drama with Scott. Maybe that's because she truly is busy living her best life with Travis Barker. But instead of making out on boats in Italy, these days, they're showing off their love in hot tubs in Palm Springs.