Which Huge Celebrities Does Jennifer Aniston Have Weekly Dinners With?

Jennifer Aniston always gets by with a bit of help from her friends and that is one of the reasons she is so loved. In interviews, Aniston has never been shy about showing love for some of her favorite people in her life — her amigos. The actor has gone through two divorces, but remained amicable with both exes, showing her warm character. She loves to do things with friends, and she counts Courteney Cox as one of her BFFs. Not going to lie; we love that Rachel and Monica are friends in real life.

Aniston is a frequent guest at Cox's house, and she really respects their friendship. "There's absolutely no judgement in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving," she told More Magazine (via Hello!). "I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

Aniston also hangs out with her "Morning Show" co-star, Reese Witherspoon, and she shares a lot of shoutouts to her on Instagram, including one in September. "My sister, friend, rad partner, collaborator @reesewitherspoon and I talking about building @themorningshow season 2 mid-pandemic," Aniston wrote on Instagram, stating that she was "grateful for our team and this crew for their hard hard work" on the show. And when she isn't working, the actor also hosts weekly dinners, and you'll never guess with who!