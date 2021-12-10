How Kristin Chenoweth Really Feels About Potentially Portraying Dolly Parton

There is, obviously, only one Dolly Parton in this world — and God bless any brave soul who tries to portray her. But if there is one actor who might be able to do the iconic country music singer and songwriter justice, it very well might be Kristin Chenoweth, who is an icon in her own right. Chenoweth, being a Tony-winning Broadway star, definitely has the pipes for it. She's also Southern, petite, and knows how to make a giant blonde wig really work for her.

And it's definitely not out of the realm of possibility. In a 2020 Marie Claire interview, Parton said that she'd been working on writing a musical about her own life for years, and thought Chenoweth would be a great fit for the part. "Years and years ago, when I was going to do the Broadway musical—I never can get it to how I want it, but I'm still working on it," Parton said. "But I thought she'd be an ideal person to do that."

So, what does Chenoweth think about the idea?