How Kristin Chenoweth Really Feels About Potentially Portraying Dolly Parton
There is, obviously, only one Dolly Parton in this world — and God bless any brave soul who tries to portray her. But if there is one actor who might be able to do the iconic country music singer and songwriter justice, it very well might be Kristin Chenoweth, who is an icon in her own right. Chenoweth, being a Tony-winning Broadway star, definitely has the pipes for it. She's also Southern, petite, and knows how to make a giant blonde wig really work for her.
And it's definitely not out of the realm of possibility. In a 2020 Marie Claire interview, Parton said that she'd been working on writing a musical about her own life for years, and thought Chenoweth would be a great fit for the part. "Years and years ago, when I was going to do the Broadway musical—I never can get it to how I want it, but I'm still working on it," Parton said. "But I thought she'd be an ideal person to do that."
So, what does Chenoweth think about the idea?
Kristin Chenoweth could totally play Dolly
Kristin Chenoweth has said she'd be open to portraying the one-and-only Dolly Parton in a Broadway musical in the past, and has stunned with her renditions of Parton classic songs. In an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Chenoweth was asked if it was true that she was going to play Parton in a musical and she responded, "Well, I want to!" And added that Parton had said she would approve of Chenoweth portraying her life, and that she is "ready." Chenoweth then basically gave her audition for the role, singing a few bars of "Here We Go Again," and "Jolene," in a spot-on imitation of Parton's unique voice.
Then, in an appearance of "Watch What Happens Live," Chenoweth said again that she would love to portray Parton in a musical, but that she has one condition. Responding to a fan's question, Chenoweth said, "I just will only do it if Dolly writes it because that's the only way to be authentic." She continued, speaking for all of us, "So, Dolly, I'm talking to you know girl, hurry up!"
Okay, we need this to happen.