Famous Actor Has Something To Say About Meghan Markle

Jodie Turner-Smith stars as Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII's second wife, in the AMC+ three-part miniseries that premiered on December 9. Variety reported the mini-series examines the period of time between Boleyn's final miscarriage and her beheading, ordered by her husband. The British-Indian actor immediately faced public criticism when it was revealed she would play a white character, per The Independent. Producers reportedly used an "identity-conscious casting" model, which would choose actors for roles based on their energy rather than skin color.

When she found out she would be playing the lead role, Turner-Smith told The Independent, "... people were always going to feel a certain way about a Black actor playing Anne." She knew it would be a "challenging" concept for the public to accept but ultimately felt that the statement she made carried a larger and necessary message in that "people of color have been erased from stories and thus their humanity has been erased."

Despite the controversy, Turner-Smith was widely celebrated for her portrayal of Boleyn. And in a new interview, Turner-Smith discussed how she resonated with the story of being misunderstood, a sentiment she feels applies to Meghan Markle.