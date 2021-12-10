Camilla And Prince Charles' Christmas Card Is An Interesting Choice

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are gearing up for an eventful Christmas. The first Christmas since the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, many feel this year's Yuletide celebrations will be more joyful than the gloom and doom of the pandemic-marred 2020. And one thing's for sure — we know that the Clarence House is certainly in the holiday spirit!

In past years, both Charles and Camilla dazzled in their royal Christmas cards. In 2020, the Clarence House Christmas card featured the couple sitting on a bench amid a vibrant and flourishing garden at located Prince Charles' Birkhall residence. In 2019, the couple wished supporters "a very happy Christmas and New Year" with a picture of them riding in style — as Charles steered the wheel of a 1953 MG TD in Havana, Cuba that year, per People.

Now, although we are in a time where COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are readily available, the pandemic is still here. And it seems Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla had this in mind when they sent out their 2021 Christmas card.