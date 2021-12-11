Why Was A Brady Bunch Star Shocked Over Meghan And Harry?

Want to hear the story of a man who played a Brady and got an unexpected surprise from a prince and his lady? Of course you do! Since their move to Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become the talk of Hollywood, with "The Brady Bunch" star Christopher Knight becoming the latest random celebrity to share his thoughts about the royal couple. (More on that in a moment.)

The fascination with Harry and Meghan has spread to the upper echelon of the entertainment biz — music royalty Beyoncé and Jay-Z even appeared to be a bit starstruck by the Sussexes at "The Lion King" premiere in 2019. "The baby, so beautiful," Beyoncé said of Harry and Meghan's son, Archie, while chatting to the couple, per Hello! "We love you guys." Meghan also received high praise from "Bridesmaids" star Melissa McCarthy, who said that she was "impressed and inspired" by the Duchess of Sussex in an August interview with Entertainment Tonight. McCarthy applauded Harry and Meghan's decision to live their lives on their own terms.

Then there's "Sin City" star Jessica Alba, who is seemingly such a big fan of Meghan that she couldn't help but boast on Instagram when the former "Suits" star decided to have Daniel Martin, the chief color consultant for Alba's Honest Beauty brand, do her makeup for the royal wedding. And now, actor Christopher Knight also has bragging rights because of something Meghan did.