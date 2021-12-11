The Real Reason Adele's Fans Are Absolutely Fuming

After the release of Adele's long-awaited fourth studio album, "30," it comes as no surprise that fans eagerly want to witness the heartfelt songs live in person.

During her "73 Questions with Vogue" episode, the "Set Fire To The Rain" hitmaker admitted she was willing to tour her new material, explaining, "I'm ready to go really, it's just up to COVID." However, in a discussion with Rolling Stone, the singer revealed she won't be doing a large world tour due to the ongoing pandemic. "No one wants to remember this period of time," she said. "Obviously, it's way better than last year, but the day my album comes out, someone's loved one will have died from COVID. For them, it's going to be a reminder every time they hear 'Easy on Me' on the radio."

Adele continued, "I don't want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don't want to get COVID, either." Initially, the Grammy award-winner announced two outdoor London shows at Hyde Park for next July that have now sold out. Since then, she has revealed she will be embarking on her first-ever Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace next year. Titled "Weekends with Adele," the hitmaker's stint will begin January 21 and carry through each weekend until April 16. While many fans were pleased to learn they'd have a chance to see the music icon live, they aren't too pleased upon finding out how much tickets are being sold for on resale.