The Real Reason Adele's Fans Are Absolutely Fuming
After the release of Adele's long-awaited fourth studio album, "30," it comes as no surprise that fans eagerly want to witness the heartfelt songs live in person.
During her "73 Questions with Vogue" episode, the "Set Fire To The Rain" hitmaker admitted she was willing to tour her new material, explaining, "I'm ready to go really, it's just up to COVID." However, in a discussion with Rolling Stone, the singer revealed she won't be doing a large world tour due to the ongoing pandemic. "No one wants to remember this period of time," she said. "Obviously, it's way better than last year, but the day my album comes out, someone's loved one will have died from COVID. For them, it's going to be a reminder every time they hear 'Easy on Me' on the radio."
Adele continued, "I don't want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don't want to get COVID, either." Initially, the Grammy award-winner announced two outdoor London shows at Hyde Park for next July that have now sold out. Since then, she has revealed she will be embarking on her first-ever Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace next year. Titled "Weekends with Adele," the hitmaker's stint will begin January 21 and carry through each weekend until April 16. While many fans were pleased to learn they'd have a chance to see the music icon live, they aren't too pleased upon finding out how much tickets are being sold for on resale.
Some Adele tickets are being sold for more than $37,000
After tickets for Adele's Las Vegas residency, "Weekends with Adele," went on presale to the public on December 8, she unsurprisingly immediately sold out every show. (Did you expect anything less?) However, what did become a shock to the system was how much the tickets were being sold for on resale. As noted by the Daily Mail, people have listed their tickets that range from over $1,000 to more than $37,000!
The face value of the tickets started at $85, but some seats were as pricey as $680. With that being said, a fan on social media called out Ticketmaster for boosting the price of the cheapest tickets to $316 without the added fees. "Me searching for the mythical $85 tickets to Adele the moment I got to the front of the line only to find that Ticketmaster's evil dynamic pricing scheme had boosted the nosebleed seats to $316 + fees," one user tweeted, adding a video clip of Adele looking confused.
Unfortunately, they weren't the only fan incredibly unimpressed. "A big F*** YOU to all the people who f***ing bought $680 FRONT SEAT ADELE PRESALE TICKETS JUST TO RESALE FOR 4K + & A BIG F*** YOU TO TICKETMASTER FOR F***ING ALLOWING THAT SONS OF B***HES UGH I HATE EVERYONE," another person passionately shared. "If you bought the Adele tickets on ticketmaster just to turn around and resell them for more money, I wish nothing but the worst for you!" a third fan remarked.