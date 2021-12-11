Inside Eric Decker's Emotional Tribute To Demaryius Thomas

In early December, the sports world was reeling after the tragic loss of another prominent figure. Nearly two years after losing Kobe Bryant and eight others in a freak helicopter crash, the world lost another incredible athlete in football star Demaryius Thomas. The 33-year-old was reportedly in the shower at his Georgia home when he suffered a seizure and died. People close to the situation shared that Thomas had been experiencing seizures for the last year. His former team, the Denver Broncos, was among the first to release a statement on Thomas's death. "We are devastated and completely heartbroken," the organization tweeted. "Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him."

Thousands of other fans have flocked to social media to express their sadness, while tributes from other athletes have also been pouring in, including an emotional one from Peyton Manning. "D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player. That tells you how good of a person he was," Manning said in a statement. "He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate's charity event." Tom Brady also expressed his sorrow over the news, commending Thomas's "humility and positive spirit."

It's safe to say that Thomas had a profound impact on many people, including former football star Eric Decker and his wife, Jesse James Decker. Grab a box of tissues...