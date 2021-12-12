The Tragic Death Of The Defiant Ones Star Cara Williams

Cara Williams died on December 9 at her Beverly Hills home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor was 96 years old, and her cause of death was reported as a heart attack.

In a Twitter tribute, Williams' great-nephew, Richard Potter, wrote that she "might have been the last surviving Golden Age of Hollywood actress." In 1959, her role in "The Defiant Ones" earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and she received an Emmy nod for playing one of the title roles in the '60s sitcom "Pete and Gladys," which co-starred Harry Morgan. The Brooklyn native worked with Tony Curtis on "The Defiant Ones," and he remembered her fondly. "There's nobody like her. She's a very sexy girl, but she's also like a man," he once said in an interview with TV Guide (via THR). "She's like having a best friend you'd like to kiss."

Williams was married three times. She and her first husband, Alan Gray, had a daughter named Justine Jagoda, who described Williams as "everything that you could wish for in a mother and more" in a statement to Variety. Williams' second husband was Drew Barrymore's father, John Drew Barrymore. They had a son who also became an actor, John Blyte Barrymore. Her final marriage was to Asher Dann, who worked in real estate after a brief acting career. Williams was once friends with Lucille Ball, but she made a blunder that deeply upset the "I Love Lucy" star.