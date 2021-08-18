Lucie Arnaz Reveals Her Feelings About Nicole Kidman Playing Lucille Ball

Best known for revolutionizing the comedy era in the '50s, Lucille Ball was a national treasure to television fans. She starred in the beloved comedy series "I Love Lucy," which is still in syndication until this day, according to Today. The black-and-white comedy, which starred Ball and real-life husband Desi Arnaz, followed Lucy and her dream of getting into show business, only for her plans to be foiled by her husband Ricky Ricardo, per IMDb. "I Love Lucy" turned Ball into a household name, and the show brings about $20 million to CBS annually in syndication, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2012.

With Ball's cultural influence on television, it's no surprise that biopics are being made about her. In January 2021, it was announced that famed screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin would be directing "Being the Ricardos," a biopic about the relationship between the "I Love Lucy" stars, according to Deadline. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were attached to star, but fans weren't convinced about Kidman's physical appearance to Ball after on-set photos of her in costume were released.

However, fans aren't the only ones with opinions. Ball's daughter, Lucie Arnaz, has thoughts as well. Find out how she feels about Kidman portraying her mother below.