Does Tom Holland Really Have Plans To Give Up Acting?

As Tom Holland promotes "Spider-Man: No Way Home," his comments made headlines, with some fans wondering if Holland plans to give up acting! "No Way Home" is Holland's sixth time as Peter Parker after Holland landed the role of Spider-Man six years ago. The adorable British actor chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about the Marvel Cinematic Universe film — and his life. In "No Way Home," Parker asks Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) to undo the damage after the world finds out he's Spider-Man. But Strange casts a spell that ignites a new set of problems, opening up a "multiverse" that brings supervillains Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro back into the world.

Holland got emotional at a recent fan event for the movie, telling THR, "I think I have a really good understanding of how much this character has changed my life and how grateful I am for everything that's come along with it." Holland continued, "Sometimes, when you see and feel how much it touches the fans, it's emotional and it's overwhelming." Holland's latest turn as Spider-Man, however, puts Parker at the center of Marvel's world. Director Joe Russo told GQ, "Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe." No pressure.

So, why is Holland talking about giving up acting when he is the new "soul" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?