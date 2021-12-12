Does Tom Holland Really Have Plans To Give Up Acting?
As Tom Holland promotes "Spider-Man: No Way Home," his comments made headlines, with some fans wondering if Holland plans to give up acting! "No Way Home" is Holland's sixth time as Peter Parker after Holland landed the role of Spider-Man six years ago. The adorable British actor chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about the Marvel Cinematic Universe film — and his life. In "No Way Home," Parker asks Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) to undo the damage after the world finds out he's Spider-Man. But Strange casts a spell that ignites a new set of problems, opening up a "multiverse" that brings supervillains Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro back into the world.
Holland got emotional at a recent fan event for the movie, telling THR, "I think I have a really good understanding of how much this character has changed my life and how grateful I am for everything that's come along with it." Holland continued, "Sometimes, when you see and feel how much it touches the fans, it's emotional and it's overwhelming." Holland's latest turn as Spider-Man, however, puts Parker at the center of Marvel's world. Director Joe Russo told GQ, "Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe." No pressure.
So, why is Holland talking about giving up acting when he is the new "soul" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Tom Holland isn't sure what the future holds for his career
Don't panic. Tom Holland isn't talking about hanging up his Spider-Man suit anytime soon! The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter about his future outside of acting. Holland told THR he wants to spend the next few years thinking about his future instead of just planning his career. The 25-year-old star said, "I've been an actor since I was 11. I haven't done anything else, and maybe I don't want to be an actor. Maybe I just want to set up a carpentry shop and be a dad." Holland explained, "I'm very privileged and lucky to be where I am in my career ... So I think the next five years is going to be about, 'What do I want the future of my life to look like?'"
The references to his future got some people excited about Holland's relationship with his girlfriend Zendaya, who stars with him in "No Way Home." The celebrity couple's relationship was built on a foundation of friendship. In a recent AP interview (via Elle), Holland talked about Zendaya, saying, "The biggest way [she helped] is just companionship, you know, like two friends coming together, like experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on." Zendaya backed up her boyfriend and co-star by telling the AP, "I think sometimes you just have to be a person to vent to, someone to just be there and listen."