Donald Trump Absolutely Can't Stand His Famous Former Friend Anymore. Here's Why

Former President Donald Trump has cut ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was once one of his fiercest supporters on the world stage, after Netanyahu congratulated current President Joe Biden on his election win last year, according to Axios. Trump falsely claimed the election was stolen from him numerous times after results were called, per The Guardian.

In a column for Axios, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid wrote that he interviewed Trump twice for his book, "Trump's Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East," and said that the former president revealed to him that he has not spoken with Netanyahu for over a year because he viewed him to be disloyal. "The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with," Trump reportedly said, before adding, "Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake."

Despite criticizing Netanyahu for his "mistake," Trump clarified that he "still [likes]" him, but he "also [likes] loyalty," before claiming that the former Israeli president should owe him for his reelection in 2019. That said, Trump could not get over Netanyahu's congratulatory messages to Biden, reportedly saying, "He was very early — like, earlier than most. "I haven't spoken to him since. F*** him." Well, at least Trump can still talk to his family.