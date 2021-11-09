Donald Trump And Chris Christie's Feud Explained
It's safe to say there are quite a few people who won't make the cut when it comes to Donald Trump's Christmas card list this year. The former president is most certainly no stranger to a feud with a famous face (or two, or three), with the businessman getting into some very public spats over the years.
The star doesn't just reserve his acid tongued comments for those with differing political views to him, either. One of those locked in a nasty feud with Trump is the outspoken Republican Meghan McCain, with Trump slamming the former "The View" co-host as being a "lowlife" and "a bully," in a statement issued in October. "She should fight back against the Losers of 'The View' the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans," he said of the star. Yikes.
Trump has also infamously fallen out with several other members of his own party, with him taking aim at Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Paul Ryan. "As a Republican, having Paul Ryan on your side almost guarantees a loss, for both you, the Party, and America itself!" he said in a statement shared in May (via USA Today).
But they certainly aren't the only Republicans feeling Trump's wrath, as he also doesn't exactly see eye to eye with the Republican former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, either – and their drama just took another turn.
Why Chris Christie doesn't like Donald Trump
Chris Christie is no longer on the Donald Trump train, despite once being a supporter. Their feud continued on November 7 after Christie shut down Trump's claims the 2020 election, in which he lost to President Joe Biden, was fraudulent.
Christie seemed open to ousting Trump as the face of the Republican Party while speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition. "If the president wants to talk about the future and spend most of his time talking about the future and what he sees next, then I'm sure that he'll be a welcome voice in any kind of debate," he said, but claimed if he couldn't stop discussing the past, "that can't be the leader of our party. It just can't" (via NorthJersey.com).
Trump hit back in a statement, claiming Christie was "absolutely massacred by his statements that Republicans have to move on from the past." He then claimed Christie left office with "a record low" approval rating and claimed Republicans "didn't want to hear from him."
This feud appears to have stemmed from a fall-out while working together, as Christie accused Trump's administration of "[failing] the country" to Axios in 2019 after claiming Trump refused his ideas to create a smoother transition. Christie was fired from his role, suggesting it was because he didn't get along with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. That feud goes even further, as Christie sent Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, to prison for tax fraud while U.S. Attorney.