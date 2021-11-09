Donald Trump And Chris Christie's Feud Explained

It's safe to say there are quite a few people who won't make the cut when it comes to Donald Trump's Christmas card list this year. The former president is most certainly no stranger to a feud with a famous face (or two, or three), with the businessman getting into some very public spats over the years.

The star doesn't just reserve his acid tongued comments for those with differing political views to him, either. One of those locked in a nasty feud with Trump is the outspoken Republican Meghan McCain, with Trump slamming the former "The View" co-host as being a "lowlife" and "a bully," in a statement issued in October. "She should fight back against the Losers of 'The View' the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans," he said of the star. Yikes.

Trump has also infamously fallen out with several other members of his own party, with him taking aim at Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Paul Ryan. "As a Republican, having Paul Ryan on your side almost guarantees a loss, for both you, the Party, and America itself!" he said in a statement shared in May (via USA Today).

But they certainly aren't the only Republicans feeling Trump's wrath, as he also doesn't exactly see eye to eye with the Republican former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, either – and their drama just took another turn.