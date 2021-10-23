Why Did Donald Trump Call Meghan McCain 'Basically A Low Life'?
Former President Donald Trump is feuding with the McCain family again. Instead of lashing out at the late Sen. John McCain, Trump blasted Meghan McCain, the Arizona senator's daughter, saying she was "basically a low life." His criticism of the former "The View" co-host continues the 45th president's history of attacking the late senator, a Vietnam war hero. In 2015, during the Family Leadership Summit, then-candidate Trump said Sen. McCain "was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured." per Politico. John spent more than five years as a prisoner of war (per History).
Of course, the late senator's daughter and Trump have had their feuds, too. Meghan's brief stint on Fox News in 2017 drew fire from then-President Trump, who said she would "never make it" on television, and told the conservative cable network to "do better" (per USA Today). At her father's funeral in 2018, per Vox, Meghan said, "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great," referencing Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.
After Joe Biden won Arizona in the 2020 election, Meghan then turned Trump's infamous statement about her father against him. She tweeted, "In light of tonight's news...*sorry I had to, the meme is too funny," posting a photo of her dad with the words "I Like People Who Win Arizona" at the bottom. But why did Trump suddenly decide to reignite his McCain family feud by calling Meghan a "low life" to his followers?
Donald Trump said it was funny that Meghan McCain was bullied
Donald Trump has some feelings about Meghan McCain's new book, "Bad Republican." The former president said, "Isn't it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a lowlife, is now complaining that it was she who was bullied by the Slobs and Radical Left maniacs of 'The View.”" The former president lashed out at Meghan in an October 22 statement, referring to her book's claims that some of her co-hosts on "The View" weren't nice to her.
In his statement, Trump claimed he "made it possible for her father to have the world's longest funeral, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan." The 45th president's statement disparaged the late Sen. John McCain and continued his greatest hits about the 2020 election. Once again, Trump falsely claimed he won Arizona in the last election, but that "the vote counters in 2020 were far more important than the candidate."
The former co-host of "The View" wasn't fazed at all by Trump's remarks. Meghan tweeted, "Thanks for the publicity boomer. My new @audible_com memoir #BadRepublican is out now." Meghan's savage response also included a link to her book.