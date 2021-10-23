Why Did Donald Trump Call Meghan McCain 'Basically A Low Life'?

Former President Donald Trump is feuding with the McCain family again. Instead of lashing out at the late Sen. John McCain, Trump blasted Meghan McCain, the Arizona senator's daughter, saying she was "basically a low life." His criticism of the former "The View" co-host continues the 45th president's history of attacking the late senator, a Vietnam war hero. In 2015, during the Family Leadership Summit, then-candidate Trump said Sen. McCain "was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured." per Politico. John spent more than five years as a prisoner of war (per History).

Of course, the late senator's daughter and Trump have had their feuds, too. Meghan's brief stint on Fox News in 2017 drew fire from then-President Trump, who said she would "never make it" on television, and told the conservative cable network to "do better" (per USA Today). At her father's funeral in 2018, per Vox, Meghan said, "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great," referencing Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

After Joe Biden won Arizona in the 2020 election, Meghan then turned Trump's infamous statement about her father against him. She tweeted, "In light of tonight's news...*sorry I had to, the meme is too funny," posting a photo of her dad with the words "I Like People Who Win Arizona" at the bottom. But why did Trump suddenly decide to reignite his McCain family feud by calling Meghan a "low life" to his followers?