Joaquin Phoenix Confirms What We Suspected All Along About His On-Set Behavior

Joaquin Phoenix is a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry. At 47 years old, the actor has won an Academy Award, British Academy Film Award, Grammy, and two Golden Globes. In 2020, he was named one of the top 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century by The New York Times. As director and collaborator James Gray wrote in The Times, Phoenix "has a limitless ability to surprise you in the best ways and inspire you to move in a direction that you haven't thought of originally, better than what you have in mind, and expands the idea. He's extremely inventive." In 2019, Phoenix played the titular character in Todd Phillips' "Joker," and few people were surprised when he won an Oscar for his effort.

Most recently, Phoenix appeared in the A24 film, "C'mon C'mon" by director Mike Mills, focused on a pan-American road trip between a radio journalist and his sister's son. Interestingly enough, filming for "C'mon C'mon" took place while "Joker" was being promoted, meaning that Phoenix's face was plastered on billboards all around the country. However, it's how Phoenix handled his interaction with the children who were part of the filming process that really has us all smiling.