Spider-Man Stars Confirm What We Suspected All Along About Benedict Cumberbatch's On-Set Behavior

Imagine having a cool name like Benedict Cumberbatch. Seriously, it sounds like a name taken out of a J.R.R. Tolkien epic. And as cool as it sounds, the man himself seems equally as cool to work with, according to his "Spider-Man" cohorts.

Best known for his roles as Sherlock Holmes in "Sherlock" and Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cumberbatch's stoic-yet-chilled demeanor permeates the scene whenever he lands on-screen. A classically-trained actor (per IMDb), Cumberbatch was raised with theater in his blood. As the son of actors Wanda Ventham and Timothy Carlton, Cumberbatch continued the family tradition when studying drama at Manchester University. He furthered his studies at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, ultimately graduating with an M.A. in Classical Acting. In between his studies, he even volunteered as an English teacher in Darjeeling, India. But despite his amazing work ethic and grounded attitude, they say all work and no play makes Benedict a dull boy. Speaking to NME, Cumberbatch partied hard while in college, stating, "I was very, very into techno for a long time," which "was my bag at uni."

He further noted that he "went clubbing a lot and all sorts of nonsense ensued," adding that "Havok on a Friday was my favourite night because I just loved dancing." Well, it turns out that he never lost that personality — but don't take our word for it. Just ask his "Spider-Man" co-stars!