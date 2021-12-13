Spider-Man Stars Confirm What We Suspected All Along About Benedict Cumberbatch's On-Set Behavior
Imagine having a cool name like Benedict Cumberbatch. Seriously, it sounds like a name taken out of a J.R.R. Tolkien epic. And as cool as it sounds, the man himself seems equally as cool to work with, according to his "Spider-Man" cohorts.
Best known for his roles as Sherlock Holmes in "Sherlock" and Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cumberbatch's stoic-yet-chilled demeanor permeates the scene whenever he lands on-screen. A classically-trained actor (per IMDb), Cumberbatch was raised with theater in his blood. As the son of actors Wanda Ventham and Timothy Carlton, Cumberbatch continued the family tradition when studying drama at Manchester University. He furthered his studies at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, ultimately graduating with an M.A. in Classical Acting. In between his studies, he even volunteered as an English teacher in Darjeeling, India. But despite his amazing work ethic and grounded attitude, they say all work and no play makes Benedict a dull boy. Speaking to NME, Cumberbatch partied hard while in college, stating, "I was very, very into techno for a long time," which "was my bag at uni."
He further noted that he "went clubbing a lot and all sorts of nonsense ensued," adding that "Havok on a Friday was my favourite night because I just loved dancing." Well, it turns out that he never lost that personality — but don't take our word for it. Just ask his "Spider-Man" co-stars!
Benedict Cumberbatch is 'lovely to work with' and even skates on set
At this point, who isn't excited for "Spider-Man: No Way Home"?! The culmination of two decades and three universes of Spider-Men will soon collide and we are so ready. But while everyone talks about Tom Holland and the potential arrivals of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, the stars of the upcoming Spidey flick are gushing over Benedict Cumberbatch.
Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is apparently a big hit on-set with his co-workers. Holland, who plays Spider-Man himself, called his British co-star "a good friend of mine," and added, "I've worked with him a whole bunch of times on different projects, so to do it on a Spider-Man movie with Doctor Strange, obviously Benedict, is fantastic and a real pleasure" (via Screen Rant).
Jacob Batalon, who portrays the awkward-yet-lovable Ned Leeds, said Cumberbatch "is such a fun, great, nice person," and noted, "[I]t's been such a pleasure to watch him work as well." Batalon referred to the "Sherlock" star as "so professional and so funny at the same time" and said, "It's literally a dream. It's surreal to even talk about this." Zendaya, who plays MJ in the "Spider-Man" trilogy, even recalled a humorous anecdote about Cumberbatch going X Games mode on set. "Benedict is so lovely," she stated, before revealing, "I actually have a picture of him skateboarding around set between setups and he was so lovely to work with."