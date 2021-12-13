Have The Rumors About Letitia Wright's Controversial On-Set Behavior Finally Being Confirmed?

What's really going on with Letitia Wright over at "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (aka "Black Panther 2")? There's been months of rumors swirling about the actor, who plays Shuri, and her vaccination status, with speculation rife in November that Wright's alleged refusal to get vaccinated slowed down production on the "Black Panther" sequel.

The star doesn't appear to have formerly confirmed if she's had the COVID-19 vaccine (The Hollywood Reporter claimed she hadn't in November), but Wright did find herself in hot water in December 2020 when she posted, and then deleted, an anti-vax video. She then removed her Twitter and Instagram accounts, seemingly after being called out by her followers.

Well, fast-forward 12 months and Wright was seemingly still under a cloud of anti-vax controversy when Giant Freaking Robot published a report claiming she "allegedly doesn't want to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she is unwilling to get the vaccine" after taking some time off after getting an injury. That, of course, puts the future of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in jeopardy after Marvel put in new stipulations asking for cast and crew to be vaccinated. It's even been reported the ending of the sequel had allegedly been changed because of the apparent situation regarding Wright, according The Direct.

Giant Freaking Robot's report remained unconfirmed, with Wright and Marvel both staying quiet in public, and relied on statements from unknown sources, but has it all now been confirmed?