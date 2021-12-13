Jon Bon Jovi's Son Is Basically His Twin

Jon Bon Jovi is a legend. He's one of the world's biggest rockstars, and his longevity in the cutthroat music industry is almost unparalleled. Yet, despite his success in his career, Bon Jovi considers himself a family man above any other job description. He told People in 2020, "I'm happiest if I like what I do for a living, I'm doing right by my family and I'm making the world just a little bit better." He clarified that his music was not his identity, saying, "It's just what I do, it's not who I am. I write songs. I happen to be very good at performing them. That's it." Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, are high school sweethearts and have been together for over four decades and married since 1989.

The couple has four children together and prioritized their family as they "never fell for the trappings of what celebrity can do." The rock icon told Female First that his most memorable experience was never on a stage. He revealed, "If I could go back and relive any moment in my life, the first thing that comes to mind is the birth of my kids. Because that was such a miracle."

The affection is anything but one-sided. Jesse Bongiovi gushed about their close father-son relationship in a Daily Mail interview, but fans also noticed how much they resemble each other physically.