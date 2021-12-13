Fans Get Get Enough Of This New Photo Of The Royal Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton are among the most-photographed couples in the world. As part of The Firm, they are regularly in the spotlight and seem to have adapted to the ever-present cameras with a ready smile. Such was the case at the Royal Variety concert in November when William had a coughing spell. Kate teased her husband, remarking, per the Mirror, "Too much singing."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also come a long way from the awkward poses gracing front-page news when they first got together. Gradually, their shy demeanors gave way to staged pics, as reported by Hello!, as they accepted their fate in the newsworthy frontlines. Today, William and Kate are so comfortable with the never-ending media presence that nothing irks them. In fact, their 10th wedding anniversary snaps and video are relaxed and intimate, showcasing a personal side to their relationship without much fanfare.

Of course, Wills and Kate are also aware of their roles as members of the royal family and have apparently taken great care to project a down-to-earth image. As historian Lucy Worsley told The Times, "The royals see photography as their very own superpower," and they have learned to channel the "gift" accordingly. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise that this year's Cambridge family Christmas photo is one for the books. Kate and William proudly show off their brood, and man, are they growing up.