Fans Get Get Enough Of This New Photo Of The Royal Family
Prince William and Kate Middleton are among the most-photographed couples in the world. As part of The Firm, they are regularly in the spotlight and seem to have adapted to the ever-present cameras with a ready smile. Such was the case at the Royal Variety concert in November when William had a coughing spell. Kate teased her husband, remarking, per the Mirror, "Too much singing."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also come a long way from the awkward poses gracing front-page news when they first got together. Gradually, their shy demeanors gave way to staged pics, as reported by Hello!, as they accepted their fate in the newsworthy frontlines. Today, William and Kate are so comfortable with the never-ending media presence that nothing irks them. In fact, their 10th wedding anniversary snaps and video are relaxed and intimate, showcasing a personal side to their relationship without much fanfare.
Of course, Wills and Kate are also aware of their roles as members of the royal family and have apparently taken great care to project a down-to-earth image. As historian Lucy Worsley told The Times, "The royals see photography as their very own superpower," and they have learned to channel the "gift" accordingly. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise that this year's Cambridge family Christmas photo is one for the books. Kate and William proudly show off their brood, and man, are they growing up.
Prince William and Kate Middleton release Jordan vacation pics for Christmas card
Prince William and Kate Middleton took to social media to share a brand new pic ahead of the 2021 holiday season. In the past few years, they have released annual Christmas photos, as well as snaps to commemorate birthdays and other important occasions. According to People, the latest image was taken while they were on a private vacation in Jordan this year.
Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card 🎄 pic.twitter.com/aHFIhSfVXx
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 10, 2021
The photograph showed the royals dressed in coordinating blues and greens in a new setting. Prince William was sitting in the snap and wore a khaki golfer and stone-colored shorts, while Prince George and Prince Louis wore similar outfits. The Cambridge ladies looked elegant in their long flowing dresses — khaki for Kate and a classic blue gingham frock for Princess Charlotte. The caption read, "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card."
Of course, the photo created a buzz and sparked conversation. A royal expert provided a different perspective on why Kate floods the media with snaps of her family. Camilla Tominey told The Telegraph (via the Daily Mail), "[T]here's no market anymore because the Duchess comes out with her own family photos and they're far more valuable to the press than images taken at a long lense." She added, "That's how The Cambridges are going to strike the balance, they're going to give in order to receive a degree of privacy back."