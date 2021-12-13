The Real Reason Abigail Heringer Almost Passed On The Bachelor

Abigail Heringer made her reality television debut on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor." She was the first-ever hearing impaired person to join the show, and decided to be completely open about her hearing loss, which she was born with. In fact, her mom, Suzie Heringer, previously told the Statesman Journal that Abigail included her disability as part of her application to be on the show. "I was surprised she was willing to share her story about her hearing loss. It's something she usually doesn't talk much about," her mom said. Nevertheless, Abigail decided to be herself, and wasn't shy about talking to Matt about her condition, either. "With her disability, if that can impact one other person, it's worth sharing the story," her mom explained.

Throughout the season, Abigail was seen wearing a cochlear implant, which is a device that sits on her scalp and interacts with a piece inside her ear to help her hear. "I'm still figuring this out y'all. What you guys saw on the first night on the show was the most forward I had ever been about telling a potential partner about my hearing loss," Abigail said in an Instagram Q&A after "The Bachelor" premiere, according to Bachelor Nation. And while Abigail didn't find love with Matt, she did go on to join the season of "Bachelor in Paradise" where she did end up making a strong connection with her now-boyfriend Noah Erb. However, that almost didn't happen. Why? Well, because Abigail almost didn't go on the show in the first place.