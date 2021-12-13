Kristin Davis Slams Criticism Over Her Appearance

A lot had changed for the characters of "Sex and the City" between the last time they were on film and the launch of the series reboot "And Just Like That." During the first episode of the HBO Max series, Kristin Davis's Charlotte York addresses the gray hair of Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes while the two are at lunch. "I just think the gray ages you," Charlotte blurts out (via Today). "I mean, we can't just stay who we were, right?" Miranda responds. "And there are more important issues in the world than trying to look young."

Having Miranda sport gray locks was a conscious choice from "And Just Like That" showrunner, Michael Patrick King. He noted how many women could not get dye jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually leading some to embrace the gray look. King wanted that experience reflected in the show and thought Nixon's character was the perfect candidate. "So if it was going to be one of the women, we think it would be Miranda," Nixon recalled King telling her while appearing on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on December 8.

There were fans who disparaged the actors' aging, and that did not go unnoticed by the cast. Sarah Jessica Parker took issue with the response to a character sporting gray hair. "There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man," she said in a cover story for Vogue from November 7. Her co-star Davis also took umbrage with the trolling comments from fans.