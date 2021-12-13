Meghan Markle's Former Acquaintance Just Shaded Her

Meghan Markle has faced her fair share of criticisms from the British press, but now her former friend, Lizzie Cundy, is also adding to the pile of complaints about Markle's behavior. Meghan and Cundy, per The Sun, first became friends back in 2013 while attending a charity event, but she now claimed Meghan "ghosted" her as soon as she started seriously dating Prince Harry.

Before we dive into all of the drama, let's set the stage for what led up to Cundy's comment. After Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018, they went on to have two children and famously stepped back from their royal duties, citing issues with Harry's family protecting Meghan and their son, baby Archie. Since leaving the UK and moving to California, the royal couple has garnered an equal amount of love and hate from onlookers and sources close to them. The final straw between Harry and his family came after he and his wife gave an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, opening up about many of the so-called scandals surrounding Meghan and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, her mental health since marrying the prince, and their claim one of the royals questioned Archie's skin color ahead of his birth.

Reports have surfaced since then about Harry attempting to mend his relationship with his father and brother, but things are supposedly still very strained and Markle's supposed former friend has a lot to say about it.