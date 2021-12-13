Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin The Gun That Killed Halyna Hutchins Has Just Been Subpoenaed
Alec Baldwin has gone on the record to allege that he didn't pull the trigger on the gun that accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." In an interview with ABC News, the Hollywood actor claimed that something else might have happened when the gun fired off a projectile and ultimately killed Hutchins, leaving her husband Matthew Hutchins without a wife and their son Andros without a mother. "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said in the interview (via Vanity Fair). "I cock the gun. I go, 'Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?' And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I let go of the hammer of the gun — the gun goes off."
Well, Baldwin's version of events of what happened that tragic and fatal day might differ from the assistant director who reportedly handed the actor the gun. That's because he's just been subpoenaed, after refusing to talk in two previous requests for an interview.
Rust's assistant director has been criticized before
"Rust" assistant director David Halls has been subpoenaed by a district judge after a request was made by the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau as the department had tried to interview him twice, according to the Daily Mail. Halls declined both times, as he didn't want any involvement until the criminal investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death was completed. For his part, Halls said that he did not know that the gun he handed Baldwin had been loaded.
However, this apparently wasn't the first time that complaints were made against him. According to CNN, prop maker and pyrotechnician Maggie Goll claimed that no effort was made in ensuring the safety of all crew and cast members on the 2019 Hulu series "In the Dark," which Halls worked on as well. In a statement, Goll said that Halls failed to give the crew a heads up about firearms on the set. "The only reason the crew was made aware of a weapon's presence was because the assistant prop master demanded Dave acknowledge and announce the situation each day," she wrote. "...The Prop Master frequently admonished Dave for dismissing the talent without returning props, weapon included, or failing to make safety announcements."
It sounds like Halls certainly has some explaining to do and some questions to answer — including whether or not that trigger was indeed pulled.