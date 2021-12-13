Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin The Gun That Killed Halyna Hutchins Has Just Been Subpoenaed

"Rust" assistant director David Halls has been subpoenaed by a district judge after a request was made by the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau as the department had tried to interview him twice, according to the Daily Mail. Halls declined both times, as he didn't want any involvement until the criminal investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death was completed. For his part, Halls said that he did not know that the gun he handed Baldwin had been loaded.

However, this apparently wasn't the first time that complaints were made against him. According to CNN, prop maker and pyrotechnician Maggie Goll claimed that no effort was made in ensuring the safety of all crew and cast members on the 2019 Hulu series "In the Dark," which Halls worked on as well. In a statement, Goll said that Halls failed to give the crew a heads up about firearms on the set. "The only reason the crew was made aware of a weapon's presence was because the assistant prop master demanded Dave acknowledge and announce the situation each day," she wrote. "...The Prop Master frequently admonished Dave for dismissing the talent without returning props, weapon included, or failing to make safety announcements."

It sounds like Halls certainly has some explaining to do and some questions to answer — including whether or not that trigger was indeed pulled.