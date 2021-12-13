Did Ben Affleck Really Avoid Answering This Question About Jennifer Lopez?

Ever since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled "Bennifer," the duo have been coy when talking to the press about their relationship — and Affleck's latest response is no exception.

The couple famously dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged, but called it quits in 2004. In April, almost two decades since their first shot as a couple, the pair began dating once again after Lopez broke off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. Paparazzi had spotted the couple together, but there was no official confirmation until July — when the "Hustlers" star surprised fans on her birthday by sharing a four-photo Instagram upload, closing out the set with a snap of her and Affleck kissing.

And after 15 years, the pair returned to the red carpet together in September at the Venice Film Festival, as Lopez accompanied her beau for the premiere of his film "The Last Duel," per People. A month later, the "If You Had My Love" singer was Affleck's date for the New York premiere of the same film, the outlet noted.

In a December interview with the Wall Street Journal, Affleck did admit he was happy to have another shot at love with Lopez — though he never mentioned her by name. "I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don't even get first chances," he revealed. At another film premiere, Affleck was just asked about his relationship with Lopez — and this time he had a more peculiar response.