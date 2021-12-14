Jessa Duggar Reveals Truth Behind Jana's Legal Charge In Fiery Reply To Critics

Jessa Duggar is clapping back!

Following the news that Jana Duggar had been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, the backlash was swift. Due to the nature of her brother's crimes, many couldn't help but wonder if there was a correlation between the two cases — but little sister Jessa Duggar was having none of it and took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight once and for all. "Getting messages about headlines about Jana. Bottom line — it was an innocent mistake," she began. "She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely. Could've happened to anyone," she continued. "The media is sensationalizing this because of other current family circumstances and it makes me so mad." As for Jana, Jessa remained firmly in her corner. "She's without a question one of the most amazing women I know and I'd trust her with my kids any day of the week. Do me a favor — give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives."

While we don't know if Jessa's recent clap back was enough to sway the court of public opinion, we do know that her hearing before a court of law is set for January 10, 2022 per In Touch Weekly.